T Life vs T-Mobile App: Which Should You Be Using?

T-Mobile recently updated its T Life app. This app was released in January to replace the Un-carrier’s app rewards program, T-Mobile Tuesdays. The wireless carrier planned to use this app as a way to consolidate its T-Mobile Tuesdays program and allow users to manage their accounts, Home Internet, add new lines, and even keep track of the SyncUP KIDS Watch. Its latest update, however, has left users wondering why they should still use it.

As reported by Android Police, the T Life app has quickly become a clone of the native T-Mobile app. The two basically have the same icons and features. The only thing that differentiates the two is their names. The report shared a walkthrough of the two apps, which also reveal they have the same code base.

But as PhoneArena shared, a T-Mobile employee posted on Reddit that “T Life will eventually be the main app.”

“So T-life use to be the old T-Mobile Tuesdays app. It then became the app for home internet and they’ve been slowly adding more things to it. The plan is for them to slowly move everything over from the main app to T-life. Currently they want people to have the option using one or the other for the time being.” – JMikey01

So there you go. We don’t know yet when it will take over, but it might happen soon.

Source: Android Police, PhoneArena