PSA: Former Sprint Customers, Better Check Your T-Mobile Bill Now

Be honest: do you fully understand your bill from your wireless carrier? If you are a former Sprint customer and have come across a monthly fee that you can’t explain, there might be a problem on your account.

As shared by a Redditor/T-Mobile rep, you might still be getting charges for your Sprint Flex Lease program. If you can remember, this is a program that Sprint rolled out to allow customers to get a new phone at a low monthly price. They can also cancel the contract after a certain period of time. It was a good initiative from the wireless carrier, but the program continued to charge customers a monthly fee. If they wanted to keep the device, Sprint required an extra fee on top of the monthly payments for the lease.

“I see it every single day people coming in for upgrades and on sprint, and they were on a month to month lease program that they’re paying usually per line with no end day! It’s till the end of time! It can be removed with a press of a button. So go in store and get your account features looked at.”

Otherwise, they’ll keep getting charged for these. There was even a previous class-action lawsuit against Sprint for allegedly tricking its customers and trapping them with the recurring fees of these lease agreements. The lawsuit also alleged that the carrier prevented customers from canceling even if they already ended the lease period.

The OP advised customers to talk to a representative to get the fee removed.

Source: Android Authority