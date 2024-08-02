T-Mobile Has a New Competition for Small Towns
T-Mobile gives a whole new meaning to Friday Night Lights for one small town.
Earlier today, the Un-carrier announced a new competition called T-Mobile Friday Night 5G Lights. One deserving small town will win a football field technology makeover worth $2 million.
There will also be other winners in the competition who will win:
- 16 finalists will receive $25,000 each
- 300 schools will $5,000 each throughout the competition’s duration
The initiative aims to support high school football programs throughout the country.
The competition starts today and is exclusive to small towns in the US. By small town, it means a population of 150,000 or less. The wireless carrier has also partnered with Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, four-time Super Bowl champion.
If you would like to join in this competition, you can enter here. More details are available on T-Mobile’s website too. The deadline for submissions will be on September 20, 2024.
This follows the initiative made by the Un-carrier throughout rural America.
Source: T-Mobile