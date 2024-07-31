T-Mobile Reports Q2 2024: Shows Growth Despite Recent Events

T-Mobile recently reported its Q2 2024 earnings where they showed positive results in their performance for the quarter. Despite recent price hikes, the Un-carrier’s Q2 2024 performance in customer adds seem to be doing okay.

In this quarter, the Un-carrier was able to add 1.3 million postpaid subscribers, 777,000 of which were phone customers. It’s also worth noting that this is an achievement for the company since previous Q2 years did not have as much new postpaid adds. Analysts did not expect this huge leap for the company.

They also signed up 406,000 new internet customers during this quarter, which is more than what any other company has done. With T-Mobile’s plan to acquire Metronet and Lumos, we might expect an uptick in this metric from here on.

As a whole, the Un-carrier had a net income of $2.9 billion, which is a 32% increase from a year ago. Their wireless service revenue also increased by 4% to $16.4 billion.

In the future, T-Mobile hopes to be able to add between 5.4 to 5.7 million mobile subscribers before 2024 ends.

You can read more about their financial report here.