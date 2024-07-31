T-Mobile TPR Shows Signs of Improvement After Getting Called Out

T-Mobile third-party authorized retailers (TPRs) have recently been in the spotlight thanks to the revealing of their shady practices. After The Mobile Report called out these companies, it seems like a positive action has been taken, at least by one TPR.

In its report, the publication revealed the challenges that employees of Arch Telecom go through every day.

They revealed that the employees had to deal with toxic leadership culture and questionable sales practices, which often led to shady tactics in upselling products and services to customers. These employees allegedly faced unsustainable performance expectation levels and were threatened to lose their jobs if these were not met.

The company in question has already responded to these allegations and erased any trace of their inter-company communications. The publication was able to acquire an internal email sent to employees to set the record straight and to do things the right way.

So far, the publication continues to receive feedback, only this time, they were talking about the positive changes happening in the TPR. This is a good move for the management of Arch Telecom. Hopefully, other TPRs examine their strategies and improve them for their employees and customers.

Source: The Mobile Report