T-Mobile Reminds Everyone to Prepare a “Go Bag”
Have you ever thought about preparing a “Go Bag?” Now that it’s hurricane season, T-Mobile has extended its platform to offer a public service advisory (PSA) about the importance of one. Emergencies can happen at any time so it’s best to be prepared with your “Go Bag.”
In their post, the Un-carrier shared a video of what should be inside a “Go Bag.” According to the American Red Cross, your “Go Bag” should include a water container, an emergency radio, first aid kit, a personal hygiene kit, and necessary medications. T-Mobile has added a few items to that list:
- Flashlight and Batteries
- Multi-Tools
- Emergency Food bars
- Dust protection facemasks
- Duct tape
- Rain ponchos
- Ball point pens
- Exam gloves
- Hand sanitizer
- Portable power banks to charge devices
- Device charging cables
You can check out the video on their website for a visual guide of what to pack in your bag.
As T-Mobile’s network and engineering teams work hard to extend help during hurricane and fire season, they remind everyone to have a “Go Bag” ready before disaster strikes.
Source: T-Mobile