T-Mobile Plans to Acquire Metronet

It looks like T-Mobile still isn’t done with its shopping spree this year. After its acquisition of Mint Mobile (and its brands) and majority of US Cellular, there is another brand that the Un-carrier is eyeing.

According to PhoneArena, T-Mobile is looking at purchasing Metronet, a fiber Internet Service Provider (ISP), through a joint venture with KKR. The report shared that the two companies will have “an equal stake in Metronet” if the acquisition pushes through.

As of this writing, Metronet is the largest privately-owned fiber company in the US. It currently serves 2 million customers in over 300 communities in 17 states. Some markets get up to 5GBs speed but is expanding its presence in some.

To stay competitive in the market, Metronet has also expressed its interest in offering mobile services. With this, partnering with T-Mobile would allow it to achieve its goal. On the other hand, T-Mobile would be able to satisfy the demand for broadband. The Un-carrier will also be able to offer fiber connection since this is still the faster solution than 5G home internet. Together with its Lumos acquisition, T-Mobile will be better equipped to expand its fiber service to more markets.

