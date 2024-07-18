T-Mobile Tops Ookla’s Speedtest® Results Third Time in a Row
Once again, T-Mobile has topped the results of a third-party network report for speed and performance. This marks the third consecutive time that T-Mobile topped Ookla’s Speedtest® Connectivity report.
Ookla released the results of its Speedtest® Connectivity United States 1H 2024 report where T-Mobile won the most number of categories. This is similar to the results that the network report published over the last couple of years:
- Fastest Network: Download speeds more than 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T.
- Fastest 5G Network: 5G speeds rivaling some of the fastest traditional home internet providers.
- Most Consistent: According to Ookla, the higher the score the more likely customers enjoy acceptable network performance and quality.
- Best Mobile Video and 5G Mobile Video Experience: T-Mobile customers streaming their favorite shows on the go have the best experience.
- Best Gaming Experience: Users on T-Mobile’s network enjoy the best gaming experience when comparing overall network performance (4G and 5G), leading to lower latency and enabling faster response times for players to clutch a last second win.
- Highest Ranking Consumer Sentiment: Speedtest users ranked T-Mobile as the top mobile provider in the U.S.
In response to the report, T-Mobile’s President of Technology Ulf Ewaldsson said:
“With this report, there should now be no doubt that T-Mobile has reigned as the nation’s network champion for years. As 5G solutions continue to evolve, we will be right there, driving the industry forward as we have done since launching the first nationwide 5G network in 2019.”
The report gives T-Mobile access to the title as the nation’s fastest network as it leads in 45 states and the District of Columbia, and in 73 of the 100 most populous cities in the country.