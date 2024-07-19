T-Mobile Announces New Service for Easier MVNO Operations
The number of MVNOs that operate on T-Mobile’s network is about to get even bigger. Earlier today, the Un-carrier unveiled a “groundbreaking solution” that “makes it easier for traditional and non-traditional MVNOs” to kickstart their own wireless service.
T-Mobile’s new service, called Your Name, Our Wireless, offers end-to-end managed and operated solutions for those aspiring to be an MVNO. Through this service, T-Mobile simplifies the MVNO’s backend process to set up and operate the service. As a result, the MVNO no longer needs to worry about these things as they focus on improving customer engagement and new revenue generation.
In their announcement, T-Mobile Wholesale’s Senior Vice President, Daniel Thygesen, said:
“We recognized the journey to become an MVNO can be complex. Companies must navigate signing agreements with multiple suppliers, resulting in a prolonged time-to-market. Our Un-carrier belief is that success hinges on the ability to make customers happy. Your Name, Our Wireless is set to transform the mobile network ecosystem, enabling any company to simplify and fast-track their own custom wireless services.”
If this is something you are interested in, you can visit this website.
Source: T-Mobile