T-Mobile Subscriber Questions Extra Fees After Purchasing a New Phone in April

It’s always a good idea to thoroughly ask questions when making a new phone purchase, adding a line, or getting an offer from your wireless carrier. This is so you can avoid getting surprised with any hidden fees that may be associated with your purchase.

This is what happened to a T-Mobile subscriber recently who shared his experience on Reddit. The customer purchased a new phone from T-Mobile in April and did not know the fine print of his Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra purchase for $400 and a monthly charge of $125.83 via autopay. But there were unknown charges that were not part of what he signed up for.

The Redditor shared that in May, he faced an extra $454.91 charge, which he thought was the price of his new device. But he was surprised to see an additional $791.57 charge in June and a $996.67 charge in July. These fees were on top of the $125.83 monthly charge that he signed up for.

Initially, the Redditor thought he was an internal fraud victim. He hopped on a three-way call with T-Mobile and his credit card company, Capital One. The rep from T-Mobile who spoke with him also couldn’t find the charges.

Some of the users who responded to the Reddit post suggested getting in touch with T-Mobile CEO, Mike Sievert, or filing a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to investigate the problem further.

The Redditor has not yet eradicated the possibility of SIM swapping, but is cautious about what these fees were. Some responses have also suggested that a malicious third-party is making these purchases since they drop on the same date and time as his monthly autopay payment.

Hopefully, the Redditor gets the answer they are looking for.

Source: PhoneArena