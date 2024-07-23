T-Mobile Customers File Lawsuit Against Carrier for Breaking Price Lock Guarantee

A couple of months ago, T-Mobile announced that it would be increasing the price on its older plans by $2 or $5. Although this violated its Price Lock and Un-Contract Promise, T-Mobile pushed through with the increase. But as PhoneArena reports, customers have decided to bring T-Mobile to court for failing to uphold its price lock guarantee.

T-Mobile customers filed a class action lawsuit against the wireless carrier for forcing them to move to a more expensive phone plan. Before the price hike, T-Mobile promised these customers that their plan would stay the same rate as long as they didn’t transfer to a different plan.

Ever since T-Mobile announced the price hike, both the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) have received tons of customer complaints. To date, the only formal action taken to address the issue was the National Advertising Division’s (NAD) recommendation to remove the Price Lock policy from T-Mobile’s advertising.

In the report, the lawsuit hopes to represent T-Mobile customers from a nationwide scope. The lawsuit accused T-Mobile for violating the Consumer Protection Law, the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices Law, and New Jersey’s Consumer Fraud Act, among other things.

The plans that have been criticized include the following:

Magenta

Magenta Amplified

Magenta Max

Magenta Military

Magenta 55+

ONE

Simple Choice

These plans were previously covered by T-Mobile’s Un-Contract guarantee since 2017. We’ll have to wait for further developments related to this lawsuit.

Source: PhoneArena