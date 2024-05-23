Confirmed: T-Mobile Making Price Adjustment to Select Plans

Just as everyone suspected yesterday, T-Mobile did have some changes in store for its plans. And today, the Un-carrier has already started to notify its customers of its plans to increase plan prices. They have also confirmed they will be “adjusting prices to respond to rising costs” on X.

According to reports, T-Mobile will be increasing its prices by as much as $5 per line per month on older plans like One, Magenta, Magenta 55 Plus/Military, Simple Choice, and Go5G 55 plans. An internal document, however, reveals that only a “small fraction of customers” will be affected by the change.

While there are some customers who will get a $5 price hike, some are getting $2. This will depend on the plan being used by the customer. But the changes should be expected “as early as June 5th.” T-Mobile also says that Go5G 55 customers who will be affected by a $5 per line per month increase are new customers. Company consumer group president, Jon Freier, said that “millions of customers” will not be affected since they are covered by T-Mo’s Price Lock guarantee.

The Un-carrier says its Essentials Choice 55 plan will not be affected by these changes.

