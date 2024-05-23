SpaceX Demos Direct to Cell Service
T-Mobile is working hard at making Direct to Cell service available soon. Although this partnership with SpaceX has not yet been released, the SpaceX took this opportunity to demo the service.
As a whole, the video call service barely works at this point. They still have a long way to go to make this available to millions of users in the country.
Once they are ready to roll out, D2C will be available as a texting service in the US later this year. Meanwhile, data is still set to be available in 2025 with more D2C Starlink satellites rolled out in the future.
Source: The Verge