Report: T-Mobile Might Announce Something Big Soon

It looks like new changes are about to take place at T-Mobile. Unfortunately, the reports reveal that these aren’t changes that T-Mo customers will be pleased with.

As speculated by The Mobile Report, the Un-carrier could be increasing the price of its legacy postpaid plans. This was evidenced in various Reddit threads where employees shared their overtime and extra hour requests were being approved so they can receive customer retention retraining. The publication also shared that store managers and higher-level employees are required to be in stores for eight hours per day until Friday.

So what could this announcement be? It’s possible that this upcoming announcement will be a price hike on older plans or forced migration to more expensive plan options. In recent weeks, some of T-Mobile’s plans have gone missing on its site. This could corroborate a previous analyst’s report that a price hike will be happening in June.

At this point, we don’t know for sure what is happening and what T-Mobile has lined up for its customers. We’re also unsure if this is related to the 40,000 shares that T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert recently sold. If the report is to be believed, we might expect an announcement to happen tomorrow, May 21.

Source: The Mobile Report