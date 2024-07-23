Report: T-Mobile Reseller Allegedly Resells Returned Devices as “New”
T-Mobile resellers are in hot water right now as a new report reveals an unethical practice they are allegedly doing. The Mobile Report previously revealed that employees of Arch Telecom have unrealistic sales targets and are being threatened to lose their jobs for not reaching sales quotas. A new reseller has recently found itself in the limelight for another shady practice.
As reported by PhoneArena, a former employee of GP Mobile has revealed that the company keeps returned devices instead of sending them back to T-Mobile. These devices are then repackaged by the company and sold off as new. The report alleged that T-Mobile has already been made aware of this practice but did not intervene.
It’s important to note that this is a tip that comes from a previous GP Mobile employee so it’s possible that the company has already changed its policy. We also have to consider that this is an allegation and T-Mobile has not released a statement on this. We’ll update this article once a statement has been made.
Source: PhoneArena