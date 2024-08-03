T-Mobile Wins J.D. Power’s Customer Care Recognition for the 14th Consecutive Time
T-Mobile has won another recognition. This time, it comes from J.D. Power’s 2024 US Wireless Customer Care Study – Volume 2. This is the 14th consecutive time for the past seven years that T-Mobile received this award.
This award proves that T-Mobile is the undisputed leader when it comes to customer service. Their Team of Experts continue to follow the carrier’s commitment to providing quality customer service to the brand’s subscribers.
In this new award, T-Mobile took home 840 points across three service platforms: phone, store, and digital (website/app). This also marks the Un-carrier’s 28th overall win from J.D. Power.
You can read more about the study here.