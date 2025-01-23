T-Mobile Unveils Limited Time Promotion for Samsung Galaxy S25 Series
Samsung’s latest smartphone is here. And the good news is that you can pick up one of these devices at T-Mobile.
Earlier today, the Un-carrier announced that the Galaxy S25 series of devices is now available for pre-order.
Here’s a summary of the pricing and color options of these devices:
- Samsung Galaxy S25 – comes in Silver Shadow, Mint, Icyblue and Navy in 128GB and 256GB starting at $33.34/month ($0 down; full retail price: $799.99).
- Samsung Galaxy S25+ – comes in Silver Shadow, Mint, Icyblue and Navy in 256GB and 512GB starting at $41.67/month ($0 down; full retail price: $999.99).
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – comes in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue and Titanium Whitesilver in 256GB and 512GB starting at $54.17/month ($0 down; full retail price: $1299.99).
These devices will be arriving in stores and online on February 7, 2025.
As part of its promotion, T-Mobile is letting new and existing customers get the Galaxy S25+ for free on these plans:
- Galaxy S25+ on Us (or up to $1,000 off any phone in the series) when trading in any eligible device in any condition on Go5G Next.
- Galaxy S25+ on Us (or up to $1,000 off any phone in the series) when trading in any eligible device in working condition on Go5G Plus.
- Galaxy S25 on Us (or up to $800 off any phone in the series) when adding a line on Go5G Plus/Next or when trading in an eligible device in working condition and adding a line on Go5G or most plans.
- Up to $500 off any phone in the Galaxy S25 series when trading in an eligible device in working condition on Go5G or most plans.
Business customers also have a limited time offer for the Galaxy S25 devices:
- Samsung Galaxy S25+ on Us (or $1,000 off any phone in the series) when adding a line on Business Unlimited Ultimate or Business Unlimited Edge — no trade-in required! Plus, an additional $200 off for new customers switching to T-Mobile.
- Samsung Galaxy S25 on Us (or $800 off any phone in the series) when upgrading to Business Unlimited Ultimate or Business Unlimited Edge and trading in an eligible device.
- Samsung Galaxy S25 on Us when adding a line on Business Unlimited Advanced and trading in an eligible device.
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $99 (or $1,200 off) when switching to T-Mobile and adding a line on Business Unlimited Ultimate or Business Unlimited Edge and trading in an eligible device.
If you would like to learn more about this promotion, visit this page.