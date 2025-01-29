This is Your Last Chance to Get Mint Mobile’s $15/Month Promotion
Mint Mobile’s $15 per month 3-month promotion is nearing its end. To be specific, it will be ending on Sunday, February 2. Although that’s only a few days away, Mint Mobile is still giving customers a chance to get the promotion.
The offer is exclusively available to new customers and comes with 40GB of data, free roaming in Canada, free calling to Mexico and Canada, Wi-Fi calling, and mobile hotspot. You’ll need to pay $45 upfront for three months of service.
Apart from the huge discount offered, Mint Mobile is giving switchers an extra buy one, get one bonus. If you’re switching from AT&T or Verizon, you can get two lines for the price of one.
For more information, visit Mint Mobile’s website.