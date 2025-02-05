Metro by T-Mobile Giving Four Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Phones + 4th Line for Free
Valentine’s Day is coming soon… but it’s no longer a day just for couples. These days, it’s also a day for girl friends and boy friends.
Metro by T-Mobile is changing things up this Valentine’s by offering a deal to stay connected with your closest friends.
In line with this celebration, the T-Mobile-owned prepaid brand is offering four Samsung Galaxy A16 5G phones for free. Additionally, they are giving the fourth line for free.
All you have to do is sign up with four lines on Metro Flex Plus. For more details, you can visit this page.