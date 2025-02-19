T-Mobile Drops Free MLS Season Pass to Customers
The MLS fever is here and it’s evident among T-Mobile fans.
A new season for the Major League Soccer is about to begin on February 23, Sunday. And with this, T-Mobile has something lined up for its T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers.
In its newsroom, the Un-carrier revealed that its customers now have access to a free season-long subscription to MLS Season Pass via the T Life app’s T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program. This gives users access to all the live regular-season matches, MLS Cup playoff matches, Leagues Cup, expansive programming, and exclusive content.
Not to mention, Magenta Status customers have access to exclusive discounts on hotels, car rental brands, concerts, movie tickets, and many more.
If you’re interested, you can get your free MLS Season Pass subscription until March 4th via the T Life app. If you opt to get it from T-Mobile Tuesdays’ microsite, you have until November 30th to get the pass.
For more information, visit the announcement here.