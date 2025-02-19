T-Mobile Unveiling Major News for T-Priority Users on Thursday

Something’s brewing at T-Mobile and they’re getting ready to make the big announcement on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

As shared by PhoneArena, T-Mobile will be making a “major” announcement on that date. Although the Un-carrier did not fully elaborate what this announcement would be about, its landing page to register for the event shows its T-Priority logo with the caption “the future of public safety in 3, 2, 1”. It’s possible that the announcement could have something to do for its exclusive 5G service for first responders.

T-Mobile’s T-Priority service, announced in September, makes use of 5G SA network and a network slice that was reserved exclusively for the use of first responders (aka police, rescue, fire, medical, and other users in the field) who require faster data speeds and low latency during network congestion. Through the network slice allocated to these users, first responders have access to five times the network resources compared to an average user. Along with the network, T-Priority gave users access to top equipment suppliers that support their needs.

We’re curious to see what T-Mobile has in store for its T-Priority subscribers. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long for the announcement to be made. If you’re interested in being among the first to hear about it, don’t forget to register in the link. The event will be streamed live between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm.

Source: PhoneArena