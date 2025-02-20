Apple iPhone 16e is Official! Catch This T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile On Us Offer

Apple has just unleashed its newest smartphone model: the iPhone 16e. And now that a date for pre-orders has been announced, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are among the first to start accepting interested individuals.

The iPhone 16e is an affordable addition to its iPhone 16 lineup that it released September 2024. This time, the base model starts at $599 for the 128GB model and includes a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The device is powered by the A18 chip, which includes a 6-core CPU and 4-core GPU, optimized for Apple Intelligence.

The iPhone 16e is available in black and white and includes a customizable Action Button. Its 48-megapixel Fusion camera system supports high-resolution photos and 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. Battery life has been significantly improved, offering up to six hours more than the iPhone 11 and twelve hours more than previous iPhone SE models.

Storage options include 128GB, 256GB ($699), and 512GB ($899). Pre-orders begin on February 21, with general availability on February 28. T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile has unveiled its deals for users to score the new smartphone for free.

You can get the iPhone 16e for free from T-Mobile when trading in a device on Magenta Max, Go5G Plus/Next or when trading in and adding a line on Go5G or most plans. Metro by T-Mobile customers can also get their hands on a free iPhone 16e when they bring their number and join Metro Flex Up or Metro Flex Plus after 12 months of service credits.

For more information, you can visit this page.