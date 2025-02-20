T-Priority Scores Landmark Connectivity Deal with City of New York

A day ago, T-Mobile sent out an invitation to members of the press for a major announcement it was making. Although they were vague about details of the said event, the invite hinted that the announcement had something to do with its exclusive T-Priority network for first responders. Fast forward to today and we finally know what the big news is all about.

Although T-Mobile only rolled out the network last September, it has already achieved big things for T-Priority users. In its announcement, T-Mobile revealed that they have signed a significant contract with the City of New York “to be the municipal entity single carrier for all its agencies.” This means that first responders in NYC will have access to T-Priority’s wireless service. It also puts the network at a pedestal as they will be utilized by the city with the highest standards and most complex needs for emergency services throughout the country.

In line with this achievement, T-Mobile is giving free, exclusive access to all new and current first responders (including volunteers) on Go5G First Responder plans. The offer starts tomorrow, February 21, 2025. They also have access to exclusive discounts and perks on their personal phone plans.

T-Mobile has also unveiled a collaboration with Samsung, Getac, and Skydio to create the most advanced 5G first responder ecosystem in the country. And finally, T-Mobile will be making a $2M donation to Tunnel to Towers to support the children and families of fallen first responders.

If you would like to learn more about today’s announcement, visit this page.