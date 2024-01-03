Go5G Next Subscribers Getting Hulu on Us from T-Mobile This Month

Good news to all T-Mobile subscribers! Earlier today, the Un-carrier revealed that it will be adding Hulu to its suite of complimentary streaming services.

Starting January 24th, T-Mo subscribers can get access to Hulu at no extra cost on the Go5G Next plan. This means that Go5G Next customers will have access to Hulu, Apple TV+, and Netflix. There’s also the season-long MLB.TV subscription that’s free every year for those on this plan.

With these complimentary services, subscribers have a total savings of $35 per month or $400 per year.

T-Mobile’s President of Marketing, Strategy and Products, Mike Katz, said:

“As the Un-carrier, we go beyond delivering the incredible service that customers expect from America’s 5G leader. T-Mobile customers get the best value and the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless — just for being customers, without having to pay a penny more. In addition to Apple TV+, Netflix and MLB.TV, Go5G Next customers now also get a subscription to Hulu … all four on us. That’s over $400 a year in streaming benefits, from the very best services in the market, all included in your plan at no extra cost.”

Go5G Next customers also have free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming on Delta Air Lines flights, free high-speed data in over 215 destinations, Scam Shield, and many more. They also have upgrade-ready every year so they can get a new phone.

If you want to get more details on how to redeem Hulu on Us, visit this page starting January 24th.

Source: T-Mobile