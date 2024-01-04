T-Mobile is Implementing Changes to Its Netflix on Us Perk

T-Mobile reveals that it will be adding Hulu on Us as one of its perks for Go5G Next subscribers this month. Sadly, it also made some changes with its Netflix on Us promotion.

As spotted by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile will be retiring its offer on the Netflix Basic plan. In its place, customers will now be placed on Netflix’s Standard with Ads plan. You won’t have to worry about paying anything since this is still free with select plans. The only big difference though is that your Netflix plan will now come with ads. Although this is a huge frustration, it also means that your content quality is increased to 1080p. It also gives you the option to watch on two screens at a time.

The T-Mobile plans that will be affected by this change include Go5G, Magenta, and others. If you wish to upgrade your Netflix package to a higher tiered plan, you can still do so at an additional cost. This is what you’ll expect to pay with the upgrade:

Standard with Ads plan to Standard plan: $8.50 per month

$8.50 per month Standard with Ads plan to Premium plan: $16 per month

The change will be implemented on January 24th, the same day when T-Mobile rolls out its Hulu on Us perk to Go5G Next subscribers. You can expect to receive an SMS with the changes to your Netflix account.

Source: The Mobile Report