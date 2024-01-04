T-Mobile’s Six-Carrier Aggregation Achieves Another Milestone
T-Mobile has good news to its subscribers. Earlier today, the Un-carrier announced that its network has achieved the first six-carrier aggregation call using sub-6 GHz spectrum on its live production 5G network. This is a first worldwide.
Of course, this is all thanks to T-Mobile’s collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., which has been able to reach speeds of over 3.6 Gbps in the test. The Un-carrier claims this speed can allow you to download a two-hour HD movie in “less than 7 seconds.”
T-Mobile’s President of Technology, Ulf Ewaldsson, said:
“We are pushing the boundaries of wireless technology to offer our customers the best experience possible. With the first and largest 5G standalone network in the country, T-Mobile is the only mobile provider serving 10s of millions of customers to unleash new capabilities like 5G carrier aggregation nationwide, and I am so incredibly proud of our team for leading the way.”
You can read more about this announcement here.
Source: T-Mobile