T-Mobile Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra receiving Android 11 update

The T-Mobile Galaxy S20’s update to Android 11 may still be on hold, but now two other T-Mo devices are getting their Android upgrade.

T-Mobile’s Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are now receiving updates to One UI 3 with Android 11 and the December 2020 security patches. These are big upgrades, coming in at around 2.5GB, so you’ll want to find a speedy connection before you start downloading.

The update to One UI 3 with Android 11 is a big one. Samsung says that its refreshed the look of its user interface to include more consistent icons, smoother motion, and improved animations. Performance is better, too, with enhanced dynamic memory allocation to help apps run faster and restricted background activities for improved performance and power usage.

Other improvements packed into this update include new Dynamic Lock Screen wallpapers, improved autofocus and auto exposure for the camera, a simpler Settings app, easier pasting of images and text verification codes for the Samsung Keyboard, and the ability to turn off your screen by double tapping an empty space on the home or lock screens.

Samsung also says that it’s included an Android 11 feature that’ll put your ongoing chats in a special section in your notification panel so it’s easier to keep up with your conversations. There’s a new media panel in the notification panel, too, that’ll give you quick access to playback controls and easily change the playback device.

If you’ve got a T-Mobile Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra, your Android 11 update should arrive over the air in the coming days. If you don’t feel like waiting, and I don’t think anyone would blame you if you don’t, you can check for the update manually by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.

Thanks Michael, Moshe, Rove, KitPogi, and Ajoni!