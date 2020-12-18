T-Mobile Galaxy S10 and Note 10 models are now being updated
Today T-Mobile began updating its Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra to Android 11, but those aren’t the only Samsung phones that are getting a new update.
The Galaxy S10, S10e, and S10+ are receiving a new update that brings the December 1, 2020 security patches. T-Mobile hasn’t posted changelogs for these new S10, S10e, and S10+ updates yet, so it’s unclear what other improvements might be included.
Also rolling out are new updates for the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G. Just like their Galaxy S10 counterparts, the Galaxy Note 10 phones are receiving the December 2020 security patches with this new update. No other items are mentioned in the Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G changelogs.
All of these current S10 and Note 10 updates are now rolling out over the air, so if you’ve got a Galaxy S10 or Note 10 series phone on T-Mobile, you should get your update over the air in the coming days. As usual, you can manually check for your update by going into Settings > Software update > Download updates manually.
Security updates like these aren’t the most exciting things ever, but they’re important to help keep your phone and all the important data on it safe. There’s no word yet on when T-Mobile’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10 phones will be updated to Android 11, but T-Mo does say that the upgrades are in the “Development” stage, meaning that they’re being worked on by Samsung before they enter T-Mobile testing and then are released.
Thanks Chuck, Debjit, Bryan, Hugh, and Paul!