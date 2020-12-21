T-Mobile unveils new 2020 Line On Us 4 promotion

t-mobile-2020-line-on-us-4-promotion

Over the weekend, T-Mobile launched a new promotion called “2020 Line On Us 4”. This promotion follows the 2020 Line On Us 3 offer that the wireless carrier launched in November. 

The new promotion comes in the form of complimentary voice lines for both new and existing subscribers. The offer is exclusive for those with at least two paid lines of service and will add a third line. The third line can be added at no cost and without the need to meet other special requirements by T-Mo. 

There is a required plan activation under certain plans. This, however, has not yet been disclosed. 

The best part about this offer is that it is stackable with the other T-Mobile offers that are still available. But the offer cannot be stacked with the BOGO iPhone deal and the other free phone offers on the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, OnePlus 8 5G, and OnePlus 8T+ 5G.

If you are interested in learning more about this promotion, you can visit this Reddit thread for some answers to commonly asked questions.

 

Sources: 1, 2

Tags: ,

  • g2a5b0e

    It’s funny how so many people here complain when deals aren’t offered to existing customers, but they have nothing to say when they are. How about you bring that same energy on the positive side too?

    • dontsh00tmesanta

      Why would they need to say anything when they are offered to existing users? You wanna see posts saying bout time etc?

    • dcmanryan

      It’s the old saying you can treat 99% of your customers like gold but the 1% kills you. People complain much more than they praise I guess is what I’m getting at it. We all see it daily at work, the news etc. as bad news always gets more attention.

      This thread is surprisingly quite dead and I hope those who have not been with T-Mobile very long realize giving out 4 lines in 6 months is unheard of. My own opinion is this is a subscriber and numbers game and no one will ever convince me otherwise so take advantage people if you can and while you can rather you need it or not as this will end eventually and you can always give the line away or charge someone for it. Unfortunately I missed the last one and this one as I can’t go above 8 lines or I’ll lose my hookup code for 20% off for life. Life of the plan you’re on for those who didn’t know that. Switch plans and it’s gone unless you find the right rep which I haven’t.

  • TheTruthIsOutThere

    No real details in this article…

    Referring to Reddit is sad as that isn’t a vetted news source.

    • riverhorse

      What? Real TMO employees man TMO Reddit thread.

  • Joe

    I just tried to get it. Same thing as always your on the best discounted plan you don’t qualify. lol

  • Aaron A.

    Added my 6th free line yesterday. I have 2 paid lines and 6 free lines $120/month.. T-Mobile doesn’t want us to leave them for another carrier that’s why they are offering free lines LOL. Tmonews is late to report this news.

RSS PhoneDog