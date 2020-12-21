T-Mobile unveils new 2020 Line On Us 4 promotion

Over the weekend, T-Mobile launched a new promotion called “2020 Line On Us 4”. This promotion follows the “2020 Line On Us 3” offer that the wireless carrier launched in November.

The new promotion comes in the form of complimentary voice lines for both new and existing subscribers. The offer is exclusive for those with at least two paid lines of service and will add a third line. The third line can be added at no cost and without the need to meet other special requirements by T-Mo.

There is a required plan activation under certain plans. This, however, has not yet been disclosed.

The best part about this offer is that it is stackable with the other T-Mobile offers that are still available. But the offer cannot be stacked with the BOGO iPhone deal and the other free phone offers on the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, OnePlus 8 5G, and OnePlus 8T+ 5G.

If you are interested in learning more about this promotion, you can visit this Reddit thread for some answers to commonly asked questions.

Sources: 1, 2