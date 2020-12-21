T-Mobile offering $300 discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+
T-Mobile is currently running a discount on two 5G-capable tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+. Earlier today, the wireless carrier revealed that they are offering either device with a $300 discount.
The two tablets come with a Snapdragon 865+ processor. The Galaxy Tab S7 5G comes with an 11-inch LCD screen while the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G has a 124-inch Super AMOLED display. Both are equipped with 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage, a quad-speaker setup, dual rear-facing cameras, and a built-in S Pen. The Tab S7 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner while the Galaxy Tab S7+ features a modern in-display fingerprint recognition.
Without the discount, the two tablets are priced at $850 and $1,050. The discount brings down the price of these devices to $550 and $750.
To qualify for the discount, you will need to activate a new line of service under a 5GB or higher Mobile Internet plan. You will also need to enroll your new tablet purchase on a device payment plan for 24 months so you can receive the discount via monthly bill credits.
In addition to the $300 discount, you can enjoy free two-day shipping from T-Mobile with your new activation. Just remember to enter the “2DAY” promo code upon checkout so you can receive your purchased device right away.
