Next week’s T-Mobile Tuesday deals will include free Whopper with purchase

After giving out a deal on the Popeyes chicken sandwich this week, T-Mobile wants to get you a free Whopper next week.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get their choice of a Whopper or an Impossible Whopper from Burger King for free next Tuesday, December 22. To get your free burger, you’ll need to spend $1 or more at BK. This deal will not be valid in Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Also coming next Tuesday is a free 1-year print subscription from Hearst Magazines. Hearst publishes a variety of different magazines, including Cosmopolitan, Elle, Car and Driver, Esquire, Men’s Health, Popular Mechanics, Good Housekeeping, and Woman’s Day.

Another deal that T-Mo and Sprint customers can get next Tuesday is free delivery from grocery delivery service Shipt. This offer is valid for new Shipt customers only and is only works on your first order.

Rounding out next week’s T-Mobile Tuesday deals is Shell with its offer of $0.10 off per gallon of gas.

Next week’s contest will help one lucky person take an awesome vacation. One grand prize winner will get a $5,000 hotel accommodations credit from Booking.com valid for one continuous stay in the 50 United States, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands by December 31, 2020. The winner will also get $5,000 for travel expenses and another $4,285 to use for taxes.