Galaxy S21 and S21+ leak shows off Samsung’s color options

As we get closer to the Samsung Galaxy S21 announcement that’s expected to happen on January 14, leaks are revealing more and more of the upcoming flagship.

Today some official Samsung images have leaked that give us a clear look at both the Galaxy S21 and S21+. The renders, shared by WinFuture, also show off four different color options that the Galaxy S21 will get: white, black, purple, and rose gold.

When it comes to design, both the Galaxy S21 (above) and S21+ (below) look pretty similar. Both have a flat display with a hole-punch selfie camera, both have a rectangular camera bump that appears to wrap around to the sides of the phone, and both have three rear cameras. The most notable difference between the two is the size, with rumors saying the S21 will have a 6.2-inch display and the S21+ will get a 6.7-inch screen.

Another difference between the two phones has to do with their backsides. It’s said that the Galaxy S21 will have a plastic back while the Galaxy S21+ and the S21 Ultra will have glass rears.

Other rumored features of the Galaxy S21 and S21+ include a Snapdragon 888 processor, 120Hz refresh rate support, and a triple rear camera setup that includes 12MP main, 12MP ultra wide, and 64MP telephoto cameras. It’s expected that Samsung will give the smaller Galaxy S21 a 4000mAh battery, just like the S20, while the Galaxy S21+ will reportedly get a 4800mAh battery that would be slightly larger than the S20+’s 4500mAh battery pack.

While there haven’t been any specific announcements about the Galaxy S21 series for T-Mobile, Samsung has launched every one of its previous Galaxy S flagships on T-Mo and so it’s very likely that all three Galaxy S21 models will hit T-Mo’s magenta shelves, too.

UPDATE: WinFuture has now shared images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in Phantom Silver. The 6.8-inch display on the S21 Ultra is said to be flat, and the backside is home to four cameras, expected to include a 108MP main camera, 12MP ultra wide, and two 10MP sensors, one with 10x optical zoom and one with 3x zoom. Laser autofocus is included, too.

Source: WinFuture