T-Mobile deploying two new 911 technologies to speed up emergency response

Today T-Mobile is rolling out two new 911 technologies that’ll help speed up the repsonse to your emergency calls.

T-Mo today announced that it’s launching Location-Based Routing and Next Generation 911. Location-Based Routing uses low latency device-based location tech that’ll enable the network to connect 911 callers directly to the appropriate 911 call center, reducing call transfers and getting you the help you need more quickly.

Location-Based Routing is currently live in parts of Texas and Washington State, and T-Mo is working with 911 authorities to expand the feature nationwide. In some places where the tech is already live, there has been up to 40% fewer 911 call transfers.

Next Generation 911 is the other new tech that’s being deployed by T-Mobile. This moves the 911 emergency communications to an all IP-based system that’ll result in a more seamless flow of information from your phone to 911 responders. It can also improve the 911 system’s ability to manage call overload as well as its natural disaster response and interoperability between jurisdictions.

Looking ahead, Next Generation 911 could do things like help make crash detection more effective by sending notifications and data directly to 911 dispatchers instead of third-parties.

Next Genreation 911 has already been deployed by T-Mobile in parts of Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington State. T-Mo plans to expand Next Generation 911 connectivity nationwide as the public safety networks are ready for it.

This expansion of new 911 technologies is the second time in the past month that T-Mobile has announced efforts to improve public safety. The carrier recently activated 988 as an emergency lifeline for mental health support, making it easier and faster to get help from the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. The FCC is requiring all carriers to activate 988 as a nationwide emergency lifeline by July 2022, but T-Mo was the first U.S. carrier to do so.

Source: T-Mobile