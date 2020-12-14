T-Mobile Tuesdays will include deals on Popeyes chicken sandwich and Redbox this week

Another T-Mobile Tuesday is happening tomorrow, and it’ll include a deal on the popular Popeyes chicken sandwich.

On Tuesday, December 15, T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score a free Popeyes chicken sandwich after spending $10 or more. This deal is not valid in Alaska, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Topgolf returns to T-Mobile Tuesdays tomorrow with a buy one, get one deal for a Sunday hour of play. New players will have to pay a $5 one-time member fee at Topgolf.

Two regulars will be part of T-Mobile Tuesdays this week, too. Redbox is offering a free one-night disc rental to T-Mo and Sprint customers, and Shell is offering $0.10 off per gallon of gas.

And rounding out tomorrow’s deals is an offer from Atlas Coffee Club. You can get a 12 ounce bag of coffee for $2 when you start your Coffee World Tour subscription. Subscriptions start at $9 per month for a half bag of coffee, with options for a full bag ($14/month) and two full bags ($28/month) also available. Atlas is currently offering $10 off your first shipment.

Atlas Coffee Club is sponsoring the T-Mobile Tuesdays contest that’s running tomorrow, too. Five grand prize winners will each receive an OXO Barista Brain 9-cup coffee maker and a one-year coffee subscription that’ll get you a 12 ounce bag of beans each month. Twenty second prize winners will each get a one-year coffee subscription that includes a 12 ounce bag every month, and 50 second prize winners will receive a single 12 ounce bag of coffee.