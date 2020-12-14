Apple launches iOS 14.3 update with Fitness+, ProRAW photos, and more

Apple today launched new updates to iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 for the iPhone and iPad. These upgrades bring several new features, including support for Apple’s new workout service.

iOS 14.3 includes Apple Fitness+, a new service that offers on-demand video workouts for Strength, Yoga, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Core, Cycling, Treadmill, and Yoga. Apple says that most workouts require either no extra equipment or a set of dumbbells, but you do need an Apple Watch Series 3 or later to use the service.

Apple Fitness+ is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, and it’s also included in the Apple One Premier Bundle that adds in Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month. If you’ve got an Apple Watch, you can get one month of Fitness+ free, and folks buying a new Apple Watch can get three months free.

Today’s update to iOS 14.3 also adds support for Apple’s new AirPods Max headphones and introduces the Apple ProRAW photo format on the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. Apple ProRAW gives you more control over editing your photos by shooting in a RAW format while still utilizing Apple’s image pipeline data that includes things like noise reduction.

Other improvements in iOS 14.3 include an improvements to the Shortcuts app. When you launch an app using a custom icon, it’ll no longer be routed through the Shortcuts app, which should make the process of launching that app faster. The update also lets you set Ecosia as a defaul search engine on your iPhone and iPad.

The Apple Watch is getting an update today, too. The upgrade to watchOS 7.2 introduces Apple Fitness+ support and also includes Cardio Fitness, a feature that will help you to measure your overall health.

iPhone and iPad owners can download iOS 14.3 or iPadOS 14.3 by going into Settings > General > Software Update on their device. The Apple Watch’s watchOS 7.2 update can be installed by selecting Watch > General > Software Update on your iPhone.

While you wait to download and install your new update, you can peruse the iOS 14.3 changelog:

iOS 14.3 includes support for Apple Fitness+ and AirPods Max. This release also adds the ability to capture photos in Apple ProRAW on iPhone 12 Pro, introduces Privacy information on the App Store, and includes other features and bug fixes for your iPhone.

Apple Fitness+

A new fitness experience powered by Apple Watch with studio-style workouts available on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV (Apple Watch Series 3 and later)

New Fitness app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV to browse Fitness+ workouts, trainers, and personalized recommendations

Video workouts added each week in ten popular workout types: High Intensity Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running, and Mindful Cooldown

Playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers to complement your workout

Fitness+ subscription available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and United States

AirPods Max

Support for AirPods Max, new over-ear headphones

High fidelity audio for rich sound

Adaptive EQ adapts sound in real time to the personal fit of ear cushions

Active Noise Cancellation to block out environmental noise

Transparency mode to hear the environment around you

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for a theater-like listening experience

Photos

Apple ProRAW photos can be captured on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple ProRAW photos can be edited in the Photos app

Option to record video at 25 fps

Mirror the front facing camera for still photos on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X

Privacy

New privacy information section on App Store pages that includes a developer-reported summary of the app’s privacy practices

TV app

An all-new Apple TV+ tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies

Enhanced search so you can browse by category such as genre, and see recent searches and suggestions as you type

Top search results shown with the most relevant matches across movies, TV shows, cast, channels, and sports

App Clips

Support for launching App Clips by scanning Apple-designed App Clip Codes via Camera or from Control Center

Health

Ability to indicate pregnancy, lactation, or contraceptive use in Cycle Tracking in the Health app in order to better manage period and fertile window predictions

Weather

Air quality data is now available in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland

Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels

Safari

Ecosia search engine option in Safari

This release also addresses the following issues: