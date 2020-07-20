T-Mobile and Seattle Mariners livestream will put you in the middle of batting practice

Tomorrow’s the day that you’ll finally be able to claim your free MLB.TV from T-Mobile Tuesdays, but T-Mo wants to help baseball fans get ready for the season with an experience today.

T-Mobile is teaming up with the Seattle Mariners to offer an up-close and personal look at the team as they get ready for the MLB season. Starting today at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET, visit the Seattle Mariners’ channel on YouTube to get a 360-degree livestream to watch the Mariners participate in batting practice.

The HD livestream will be powered by T-Mo’s network, of course, and it’ll bring you to the pitcher’s mound of T-Mobile Park to put you right in the middle of the action.

If you’re not able to participate in the livestream, you’ll be able to catch a replay immediately after the stream ends.

Even if you aren’t a fan of the Seattle Mariners, this livestream could be worth checking out. Most folks don’t get the opportunity to stand on the pitcher’s mound of an MLB field, but this stream will plop you right on the mound of T-Mobile Park, letting you get a 360-degree view of the stadium. Plus, you’ll get to watch the Mariners take part in batting practice at the same time.

While we wait for the livestream to begin, you can check out the photos above and below to get a preview of the vantage point that you’ll be getting.

Sources: T-Mobile, Seattle Mariners (YouTube)