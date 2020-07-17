T-Mobile Galaxy Note 10+ 5G update is now rolling out
A month after its last update, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G has started getting another update from T-Mobile.
T-Mo’s Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is now being updated to version N976USQS3BTF4. This update comes in at 211.17MB and, according to the changelog, includes the July 1, 2020 Android security patch level.
Updates like these where new security patches are the only item on the changelog may not be super exciting, but security updates like these are important to help keep your device and all the important stuff on it safe and secure.
The update is now rolling out over the air, so you Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G owners should see it hit your phone in the coming days if you don’t already have it. Of course, you can always check manually by launching the Settings app and tapping on “Software update” followed by “Download updates manually”.
Let us know when you get this Note 10+ 5G update!
Thanks Debjit and Chuck!