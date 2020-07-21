LG Velvet launching at T-Mobile later this summer

When LG began talking about the Velvet earlier this year, it said the new device was the start of a new product roadmap with devices that emphasize distinctive designs. And soon the LG Velvet will be bringing that design to T-Mobile.

LG confirmed today that the Velvet will be launching on US carriers. That includes T-Mobile, which will be getting the LG Velvet “later this summer.” No other T-Mo launch or pricing info is available right now.

The Velvet will also be available from AT&T and Verizon in the US, with the former carrier releasing it tomorrow, July 22, at a price of $20 per month for 30 months or $600 full retail. Verizon will launch the LG Velvet later this summer.

One of the main features of the LG Velvet is its 3D Arc Design, which includes symmetrical front and rear edges to help make the phone feel more comfortable in your hand. It’s also got a raindrop-inspired rear camera setup that includes a 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultra wide cam with 120-degree field of view, and a 5MP depth camera.

Around front is a 6.8-inch 2460×1080 OLED display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio and in-display fingerprint sensor. At the top of the display is a notch where the 16MP selfie camera lives.

Diving inside the Velvet, there’s a Snapdragon 765G processor paired with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a microSD slot that supports cards up to 2TB in size. A 4300mAh battery powers the whole package, there are stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack for your audio needs, and the whole body is IP68 water and dust resistant.

With its Snapdragon 765G processor, the LG Velvet does have 5G support. AT&T has confirmed that the Velvet will support its low-band 5G network and the phone will also work with Verizon’s mmWave 5G and its low-band 5G network that’s launching later this year. I asked T-Mobile which of its 5G flavors the Velvet will support but T-Mo isn’t sharing that info quite yet, telling me that it’ll have more to say as we get closer to launch.

At around $600, the LG Velvet could be an attractive option for folks who want a more affordable 5G phone. It’s got a big display, solid processor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and other notable features, and it’s cheaper than most of the other 5G phones that have launched at T-Mo to date.

Now that we know a T-Mobile launch is in the plans, are you interested in the LG Velvet?

Source: LG