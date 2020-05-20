T-Mobile will make Un-carrier announcement tomorrow
Surprise! T-Mobile has some Un-carrier news to share tomorrow.
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert today teased an announcement for tomorrow, May 21, at 8:00 am PT/11:00 am ET. “Curious what kind of things a Supercharged #Uncarrier might do?? Tune back in at 8am PT tomorrow to find out #5GforGood” the new T-Mo CEO tweeted this morning.
Exactly what Sievert has planned is still a mystery, but T-Mobile tells me that it’s launching the next part of 5G for Good. That’s the name T-Mo used for the initiative it announced last year that included T-Mobile Connect, Project 10Million, and Connecting Heroes. So tomorrow’s announcement may also be aimed at helping people be connected.
The good news is that with an announcement coming tomorrow, we don’t have long to wait to find out exactly what T-Mobile has planned.
— Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) May 20, 2020