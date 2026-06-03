T-Mobile’s New Member Month Brings a Full June Lineup of Tuesdays Deals and Extras
T-Mobile is going all-in on customer perks this June by officially branding the month as “Member Month.” The move builds on the carrier’s long-running T-Mobile Tuesdays program, but this time the company is stretching the celebration across the full month with a mix of weekly freebies, gas discounts, travel offers and sweepstakes.
As announced, the Un-carrier’s June lineup includes another free 12 months of DashPass for eligible members, expanded Shell fuel savings, a new Delta in-flight drink perk, travel discounts inside the T-Life app and prize drawings that include up to $100,000 in cash. T-Mobile also says customers can expect the usual rotating Tuesday-style offers, including food deals, entertainment discounts and limited-edition swag.
The weekly breakdown is where the month gets more interesting. The week of June 9 includes a one-day $1.99-per-gallon gas event at select Shell stations in Los Angeles, Houston and Chicago, plus up to 50 cents off per gallon for members at participating Shell locations. Later in the month, T-Mobile plans a New York City event tied to its new Delta perk, with T-Pain set to perform for members.
T-Mobile is also using Member Month to spotlight the broader package it wants customers to associate with the brand. That includes T-Mobile Travel inside T-Life, dining rewards, entertainment perks and event access. In short, T-Mobile is positioning June as a showcase for everything it says comes with being a member, not just a phone plan.