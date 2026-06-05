T-Mobile Links Up With America250 for the Nation’s 250th Birthday
T-Mobile is getting involved in one of the country’s biggest upcoming celebrations. The Un-carrier announced that it has partnered with America250 as an official sponsor for the nation’s 250th anniversary, with support planned for events and programs happening across the U.S. as the milestone is celebrated.
The partnership, announced by T-Mobile earlier, is centered on the idea of connection, something both sides leaned on in their statements. Jon Freier said connection to family, community and ideas still defines America 250 years in, while America250 Chair Rosie Rios said T-Mobile’s focus on innovation and connectivity will help bring the celebration to more people in more places.
The announcement also doubles as a reminder of the broader community work T-Mobile likes to spotlight, from nationwide 5G expansion and T-Priority for first responders to support for military families, veterans, schools and students.
T-Mobile says the partnership will show up at Independence Day celebrations in Los Angeles and New York City, at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby during MLB All-Star Week, and later at an America Innovates event in the nation’s capital in November.