T-Mobile Expands in India with New Hyderabad Engineering Hub
T-Mobile has opened a new global capability center in Hyderabad, India, and the company plans to grow the site to nearly 1,000 employees by 2027. The center will focus on software engineering, DevOps, product development, data analytics, and cybersecurity. Reuters reported that T-Mobile has leased 250,000 square feet for the operation, giving the carrier a sizable new base for technical work.
According to the report, which cited a statement from Telangana’s state government, the new site was inaugurated in Hyderabad on June 4. The center’s employees will build advanced capabilities across several parts of T-Mobile’s technology organization, rather than serve as a simple back-office operation.
The report says Hyderabad was picked in part because of its large pool of tech talent and established innovation ecosystem. Additionally, a report from May said that Bengaluru and Hyderabad attract about two-thirds of new global capability centers in India. In plain English, T-Mobile is planting a bigger flag in one of the country’s busiest tech markets and using that site to support core engineering and digital work.
For T-Mobile, the move is notable because it shows where the company sees room to grow its technical bench. For readers, the big takeaway is simple: T-Mobile is building out a major overseas tech hub, and it expects that operation to scale quickly over the next couple of years.
Source: Reuters