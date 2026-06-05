T-Mobile Puts a Clear Speed Limit on Its Rely Home Internet Option
T-Mobile has drawn a clearer line around what customers can expect from its Rely Home Internet plan. The Un-carrier now says Rely customers can typically expect download speeds between 170 Mbps and 354 Mbps, with speeds topping out at 354 Mbps.
As first spotted by The Mobile Report, the Rely plan delivers “typical download speeds between 170 mbps – 354 mbps, with speeds up to 354 mbps,” while All-In and Amplified customers are listed at 170 Mbps to 498 Mbps. T-Mobile also says typical upload speeds for these plans are between 12 Mbps and 55 Mbps.
That matters because it gives shoppers a simpler way to compare plans before signing up. Speeds can vary based on local network conditions and management, and says Home Internet customers may see slower speeds during congestion, with possible further reduction after using more than 1.2TB in a month due to data prioritization.
Source: The Mobile Report