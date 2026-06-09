T-Mobile Customers May Get Another Free Year of DashPass This Summer

T-Mobile customers may be getting another free year of DoorDash DashPass, giving eligible users more time with $0 delivery fees on qualifying orders, lower service fees, member-only deals, grocery savings on some orders, and 5% back in DoorDash credits on Pickup orders. For people who already use DoorDash, that can be a useful everyday perk rather than a one-time giveaway.

According to T-Mobile’s announcement, DashPass is returning as part of the carrier’s June 2026 “Member Month” promotion, with the offer listed for the week of June 30. T-Mobile says eligible members can sign up for another 12 months of DashPass and continue getting the delivery-related savings tied to the service.

The company is also using Member Month to mark 10 years of T-Mobile Tuesdays, alongside other promos such as Shell fuel savings, travel offers, and free trials for services like Super Duolingo and MGM+.

There is one detail worth watching. On T-Mobile’s own DoorDash benefits page, the company says members will be able to redeem an additional free year during a redemption window in July 2026.

So while the perk is clearly coming back, T-Mobile’s official pages are not perfectly aligned on the exact timing. Either way, the offer appears aimed at eligible members who want to keep the benefit going for another year without paying the regular DashPass price, which T-Mobile lists as $9.99 per month or $96 per year.