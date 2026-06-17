New Report Gives T-Mobile a Big 5G Win Over AT&T and Verizon

T-Mobile has another win to point to when talking about its network. A new U.S. mobile report from Opensignal says T-Mobile turned in the strongest overall showing, leading in 12 categories and staying ahead of Verizon and AT&T in several of the areas most people notice in daily use, including download speeds, 5G coverage, and network consistency.

According to Opensignal (reported by PhoneArena), which measured real-world user experience from Sept. 1 through Nov. 29, 2025, T-Mobile won both Reliability Experience and Consistent Quality for the second report in a row. In plain English, that means it did the best job of keeping people connected and giving them a connection good enough for everyday things like streaming, browsing, and using apps without as many hiccups.

The report also says T-Mobile users had access to 5G more often and in more places than customers on rival networks. T-Mobile posted a 5G Coverage Experience score of 8.3 out of 10, while its overall download speed reached 184.7 Mbps. That was well ahead of AT&T at 74.9 Mbps and Verizon at 73.8 Mbps. Verizon did come out first in 5G video and 5G live video, while AT&T held onto the best overall Time on Network score at 99.6%, just ahead of Verizon’s 99.5% and T-Mobile’s 99.1%.

The bigger picture is simple: T-Mobile is still leading where a lot of customers will care most, especially speed, 5G reach, and day-to-day reliability. Verizon and AT&T are still competitive in a few areas, but this latest Opensignal snapshot gives T-Mobile another strong talking point.

Source: Opensignal, PhoneArena