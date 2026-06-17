T-Mobile Highlights a Full Summer Travel Lineup for Eligible Members

T-Mobile is putting a bigger spotlight on travel perks this summer by rolling them into a new T-Mobile Travel section inside the T-Life app. The idea is simple: give eligible members one place to find deals and benefits tied to flights, road trips, cruises, international travel and even places where regular cell coverage disappears.

According to the announcement, the new section brings together travel discounts, partner offers and wireless perks that were already part of its broader benefits lineup. That includes up to 40% off hotels and rental cars, airline-related perks and cruise credits, all presented as a single travel package for members on qualifying plans.

For flyers, T-Mobile says members can get free in-flight Wi-Fi on Delta, Alaska, Hawaiian and Southwest flights through airline loyalty accounts. It also says members now get a premium in-flight drink on most Delta flights if they link T-Life with SkyMiles at least 24 hours before traveling. On the road, the company is promoting a free year of AAA, fuel savings through Shell Fuel Rewards, and rental car offers through Dollar and other travel partners.

The company is also using the summer push to remind members about bigger-ticket benefits. T-Mobile says eligible customers can get up to $2,500 in cruise credits each year through T-Mobile Travel. For international trips, it says Experience Beyond includes unlimited texting and data in more than 215 countries and destinations, with up to 15GB of high-speed data.

Away from cities and highways, T-Mobile is also emphasizing T-Satellite with Starlink. The company says the service can connect automatically on most smartphones from the last four years and can help users send texts and access supported apps when they are beyond traditional cell coverage.