T-Mobile Announces Next Cash Dividend for Shareholders
T-Mobile has announced its next cash dividend, giving shareholders a clearer idea of when the company plans to make its next payout. The company said its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $1.02 per share on outstanding common stock.
According to the announcement, the dividend will be paid on September 10, 2026. To qualify, investors must be stockholders of record at the close of business on August 28, 2026.
In plain terms, that means shareholders who officially hold T-Mobile stock by that date will be eligible for the payment. T-Mobile shared the update on June 15, 2026, in a short business announcement tied to the company’s common stock.
The filing itself does not include any broader commentary beyond the dividend details, but the key takeaway is simple: T-Mobile has locked in a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share for Q3 2026, with payment scheduled for early September.