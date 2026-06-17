T-Mobile Outlines Storm Prep as Arthur Threatens Flooding Across the Gulf Coast

T-Mobile says it is preparing its network and emergency response resources as Tropical Storm Arthur moves toward the Gulf Coast, where heavy rain, flooding concerns and tropical-storm-force winds are expected to affect parts of Texas, Louisiana and nearby states.

As announced by T-Mobile, the storm is expected to move inland near the Texas-Louisiana border Wednesday night. While Arthur is forecast to weaken quickly after landfall, the company says the threat from heavy rain and flash flooding could continue across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, western Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

T-Mobile says its engineers are monitoring conditions and using automated tools, including its Self-Organizing Network technology, to adjust network performance in real time as conditions change. The carrier also says it has backup power solutions and deployable network assets positioned around the country that can be mobilized if support is needed in affected areas.

The company also pointed to T-Satellite with Starlink as a backup option for customers who are outside the reach of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, allowing satellite-based messaging in certain situations. T-Mobile added that its emergency response teams are working with public safety agencies, emergency management partners and community organizations before, during and after major weather events.

T-Mobile is also reminding customers to prepare before the storm arrives by charging phones and battery packs, saving emergency contacts, enabling Wireless Emergency Alerts and Wi-Fi Calling, and checking whether satellite connectivity is available on their devices. During an emergency, the company says texting can be more reliable than voice calls, and customers should follow instructions from local officials and conserve battery life during outages.