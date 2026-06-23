New T-Mobile 5G Test Shows a Simple Fix for a Common Slowdown

T-Mobile may have found a practical way to make its 5G network work better when several nearby phones are all trying to pull data at the same time.

The big takeaway is simple: in a new benchmark study, a newer Nokia-powered setup helped cut interference between phones, which led to faster overall performance. According to Signals Research Group, the testing was done at T-Mobile’s headquarters using four Galaxy S25 Ultra phones and compared older and newer versions of the same core 5G features.

You do not need to get lost in the technical language to understand why this matters. When phones are close together, they can get in each other’s way on the network. The newer setup is designed to reduce that problem, letting the network serve multiple devices more efficiently instead of forcing them to compete as much.

SRG says it saw meaningful double-digit gains in total throughput and spectral efficiency when comparing the newer single-user setup to the legacy version. It also found that the upgraded multi-user version allowed pairings that were not possible before, producing triple-digit percentage gains versus legacy single-user MIMO and high double-digit gains versus legacy multi-user MIMO.

In plain English, this is the kind of improvement that could help T-Mobile deliver smoother performance in busy spots without needing to explain it with a wall of engineering terms. If these results hold up more broadly, it looks like the kind of upgrade subscribers would actually notice.

Source: Signals Research Group