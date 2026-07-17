T-Mobile Restricts Switcher Promos as Migration Problems Surface

T-Mobile’s July is shaping up to be a messy one for customers. The company has already tightened rules around two longtime switcher offers, and now some users moved from older plans to the Experience lineup say their bills no longer reflect the free lines they had before. On top of that, a new report says support-assisted bill pay may be going away too.

According to Android Authority, T-Mobile acknowledged technical issues tied to the migration process and said some free-line promotions were not reflected correctly after the plan change. The carrier told the site those free lines are still meant to stay free, that discounts are being restored and backdated, and that accounts are being reprocessed. Customer complaints were also logged about bills jumping after those credits vanished.

The switcher promo change is easier to verify because T-Mobile has already updated its own support pages. Both the Keep & Switch and Family Freedom pages state that, starting July 9, 2026, the offers are now limited to brand-new customer accounts. Existing accounts are no longer eligible, except for accounts that only have Home Internet or T-Satellite service. The reimbursement amount still goes up to $800 per line, with a limit of four lines per account.

The only piece here that still appears to rest on report-based sourcing is bill pay through support. The Mobile Report says T-Mobile will stop letting support reps take payments or set up autopay, with July 15 listed as the start date. If that report proves accurate, it would be another sign that T-Mobile wants more account management pushed into T-Life and online self-service.

Source: Android Authority, The Mobile Report